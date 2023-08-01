From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Adopt-A-Store at Palo Alto Starbucks for Solidarity with Workers
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
Starbucks (on the patio)
2000 El Camino Real (x-street Stanford Ave.)
Palo Alto, CA
2000 El Camino Real (x-street Stanford Ave.)
Palo Alto, CA
We join other locations on this National Day of Action to support workers by galvanizing customer support for the cause. Starbucks has broken labor law over 200 times! Support Starbucks baristas and demand an end to union busting. We'll take photos demonstrating our solidarity to share with SBWU Starbucks Workers United. And as Grannies always do we'll have a singalong.
This is not a picket line or strike...that comes later if worker demands are not met in a timely manner. It's time to prepare... and that's why we are meeting.
Patio is shaded and comfy and HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE. Grannies wouldn't have it any other way!
Park behind the building, entering on Stanford Ave. Outdoor patio has handicap accessible entrance on left side of the building. Buy a coffee (tip generously if your budget allows) and join us!
Solidarity with workers!
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 4:22AM
