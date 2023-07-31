Palo Alto: Silent Vigil to Commemorate Hiroshima & Nagasaki and Protest Nuclear Weapons

Date:

Friday, August 04, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Women's Intl. League for Peace & Freedom

Email:

Location Details:

Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Rd. in Palo Alto

Protest Vigil to Commemorate U.S. Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII



From the Women's Intl. League for Peace & Freedom (WILPF): In advance of the anniversaries on Aug 6 and 9 of the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, our weekly Friday silent vigil on the 4th honors the victims of the U.S. bombings of Japan.



We stand every Friday for peace and justice, at the Palo Alto busy intersection of El Camino and Embarcadero, noon to 1, on the public sidewalks outside Town & Country shopping center, where our signs speak for us in peaceful protest.



This is an urgent invitation to stand and walk the intersection with other members of our community on August 4 peacefully, silently, with our banners and signs - and yours - for the peaceful abolition of nuclear weapons.



We will have a table with petitions to sign in support of the TPNW and D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s HR 2775, the “Nuclear Weapons Abolition and Conversion Act” that will convert the US war economy to environmental restoration, re-tool arms factories and retrain workers and other bills for a peace economy.



Peace and Planet before Profit!

