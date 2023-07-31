From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#UnionsForAll: Fast Food Workers Action Rallies in San Jose
Date:
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Fight for 15 - Lucha por 15
Location Details:
10:30AM - Rally at Carl's Jr - 1346 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
12PM - Rally at SJ City Hall - 200 E Santa Clara Street, Downtown San Jose
1PM - Rally at KFC - 522 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose
SAN JOSE RALLIES FOR FAST FOOD WORKER RIGHTS
United Workers Will Never be Defeated!
¡Los trabajadores unidos nunca serán derrotados!
We won $15 in CA. We won a Fast Food Council in California. Now it's time to create it - #UnionsForAll!
Support the historic moment for the labor movement happening across the nation: From writers, hotel workers, Starbucks workers, UPS workers, auto workers, and beyond, fast food fast food workers in San Jose have been striking and organizing to end the crises in the industry for years.
Join hundreds of not-yet-union fast food workers as we demand the right to survive and thrive in San Jose.
Last year we made history and won a Fast Food Council for over 550,000 California fast food workers and even though it’s on pause, that doesn’t mean our problems. While our bosses may try to divide us in our stores, brands, country of origin, or language we speak, we're united!
Join us for a workers' rights rally at San Jose City Hall at noon, or at one of several stores across the city - note, times may change, so recheck FB page: https://www.facebook.com/NorCalFightfor15.
10:30AM - Rally at Carl's Jr - 1346 Saratoga Avenue
12PM - Rally at City Hall - 200 E Santa Clara Street
1PM - Rally at KFC 522 E Santa Clara Street
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1392914525...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 5:21PM
