SAN JOSE RALLIES FOR FAST FOOD WORKER RIGHTSUnited Workers Will Never be Defeated!¡Los trabajadores unidos nunca serán derrotados!We won $15 in CA. We won a Fast Food Council in California. Now it's time to create it - #UnionsForAll!Support the historic moment for the labor movement happening across the nation: From writers, hotel workers, Starbucks workers, UPS workers, auto workers, and beyond, fast food fast food workers in San Jose have been striking and organizing to end the crises in the industry for years.Join hundreds of not-yet-union fast food workers as we demand the right to survive and thrive in San Jose.Last year we made history and won a Fast Food Council for over 550,000 California fast food workers and even though it’s on pause, that doesn’t mean our problems. While our bosses may try to divide us in our stores, brands, country of origin, or language we speak, we're united!Join us for a workers' rights rally at San Jose City Hall at noon, or at one of several stores across the city - note, times may change, so recheck FB page: https://www.facebook.com/NorCalFightfor15 10:30AM - Rally at Carl's Jr - 1346 Saratoga Avenue12PM - Rally at City Hall - 200 E Santa Clara Street1PM - Rally at KFC 522 E Santa Clara Street