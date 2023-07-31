From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
KPFA Local Station Board Candidates Speakout On A Vision For KPFA & Pacifica
Date:
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
KPFA is part of the Pacifica Foundation which was founded in 1949 to provide alternative radio for people of the Bay Area. It helped publicize the Free Speech Movement at UC with live streaming of speeches of the students who were fighting for a democratic university. It opposed the Vietnam war and has as its goal to provide information that leads to peace and justice. Today, according to candidates supporting the Rescue Pacifica slate, it is going in the opposite direction. The management has removed the only labor show at KPFA with no replacement.
This candidates forum sponsored by Rescue Pacifica is open to all candidates and welcomes the South Bay community to participate. Our slate believes that KPFA should have news bureaus in the South Bay, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Valley, Santa Cruz, so it can carry out its'goal of covering all the regional news that its signal reaches. The election will allow all KPFA members to be part of this process by voting for candidates.
The future of KPFA and Pacifica in our view is at risk.
This candidates forum sponsored by Rescue Pacifica is open to all candidates and welcomes the South Bay community to participate. Our slate believes that KPFA should have news bureaus in the South Bay, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Valley, Santa Cruz, so it can carry out its'goal of covering all the regional news that its signal reaches. The election will allow all KPFA members to be part of this process by voting for candidates.
The future of KPFA and Pacifica in our view is at risk.
For more information: https://rescuepacifica.net/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 1:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network