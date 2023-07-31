top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/20/2023
South Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

KPFA Local Station Board Candidates Speakout On A Vision For KPFA & Pacifica

sm_8-20-23-kpfa-candidates__1_page_.jpg
original image (529x815)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
KPFA is part of the Pacifica Foundation which was founded in 1949 to provide alternative radio for people of the Bay Area. It helped publicize the Free Speech Movement at UC with live streaming of speeches of the students who were fighting for a democratic university. It opposed the Vietnam war and has as its goal to provide information that leads to peace and justice. Today, according to candidates supporting the Rescue Pacifica slate, it is going in the opposite direction. The management has removed the only labor show at KPFA with no replacement.

This candidates forum sponsored by Rescue Pacifica is open to all candidates and welcomes the South Bay community to participate. Our slate believes that KPFA should have news bureaus in the South Bay, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Valley, Santa Cruz, so it can carry out its'goal of covering all the regional news that its signal reaches. The election will allow all KPFA members to be part of this process by voting for candidates.

The future of KPFA and Pacifica in our view is at risk.

For more information: https://rescuepacifica.net/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 1:51PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code