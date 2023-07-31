KPFA Local Station Board Candidates Speakout On A Vision For KPFA & Pacifica

Date:

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Joan Simon

Location Details:

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

48 S. 7th Street

San Jose, CA 95112

KPFA is part of the Pacifica Foundation which was founded in 1949 to provide alternative radio for people of the Bay Area. It helped publicize the Free Speech Movement at UC with live streaming of speeches of the students who were fighting for a democratic university. It opposed the Vietnam war and has as its goal to provide information that leads to peace and justice. Today, according to candidates supporting the Rescue Pacifica slate, it is going in the opposite direction. The management has removed the only labor show at KPFA with no replacement.



This candidates forum sponsored by Rescue Pacifica is open to all candidates and welcomes the South Bay community to participate. Our slate believes that KPFA should have news bureaus in the South Bay, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Valley, Santa Cruz, so it can carry out its'goal of covering all the regional news that its signal reaches. The election will allow all KPFA members to be part of this process by voting for candidates.



The future of KPFA and Pacifica in our view is at risk.



