Join us to build the Days of Reparations to African People in Oakland.We meet every Thursday at 7pm pacific time on zoom.The African People's Socialist Party and the Hands Off Uhuru! campaign has carried out a brilliant counteroffensive this past year to expose the US government’s attack on the African People’s Socialist Party. There is overwhelming international support for the Party expressed most recently through the formation of an anti-colonial free speech coalition.The Hands Off Uhuru Fightback Coalition is comprised of over 35 organizations and individuals which has endorsed the 15th Annual Black is Back Coalition March on the White House, Nov. 4, 2023. By joining the work to build the Days of Reparations to African People in Oakland, we are contributing to a $30,000 fundraiser for Black Star Industries, and also spreading the work of the growing anti-colonial free speech movement.Next week’s meeting we will watch and discuss excerpts from the historic July 29 One Year Later: Pushing back the FBI attacks on the Uhuru Movement which took place last Saturday. The world is currently being transformed by the resistance of African, Mexican, Indigenous and all people who have been impacted by colonialism. And it is our responsibility to hear the call for more white people to take a stand.If you can not attend meetings, but would like to get involved with our on-the-ground outreach & fundraising/reparations work to build our Oakland event by emailing Wendy at wsnyder510 [at] gmail.comPlease mark your calendars and register for the Days of Reparations to African People 2023 Oakland event on October 2nd Our theme this year is No to FBI War on Black Liberation: Days of Reparations.Uhuru means freedom!For more information: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org