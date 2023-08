The history of the LGBTQIA+ movement is one of defiance and provides lessons for today. Readings will look at queer roles in ancient societies, struggles against religious taboos in medieval times, the burgeoning LGBTQIA+ liberation movements in the industrial era, leadership of queer workers, and the current battles against the right-wing backlash. All are welcome. $3-6 donation per session.Session 6 of 6 - Join any time!At this session, participants will discuss the pamphlet "Unpacking Transphobia," available to read online at https://www.radicalwomen.org/statements/statements-2013/transphobia.shtml . The piece addresses transphobia within the feminist community and argues for a multi-issue approach that embraces all genders and sexual orientations.Wednesday, August 9; 7:00-8:30pmHosted by: Freedom Socialist PartyCopies of the readings available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.orgInfo/Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/QueerResistanceRdgCircle or (415) 864-1278