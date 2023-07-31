top
California LGBTI / Queer

Public Reading Circle: Queer Resistance – A Historic Legacy (Session 6)

queer_resistance-flier-for-posting-png.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (near Ellis St.)

Zoom option - register at https://bit.ly/QueerResistanceRdgCircle
The history of the LGBTQIA+ movement is one of defiance and provides lessons for today. Readings will look at queer roles in ancient societies, struggles against religious taboos in medieval times, the burgeoning LGBTQIA+ liberation movements in the industrial era, leadership of queer workers, and the current battles against the right-wing backlash. All are welcome. $3-6 donation per session.

Session 6 of 6 - Join any time!
At this session, participants will discuss the pamphlet "Unpacking Transphobia," available to read online at https://www.radicalwomen.org/statements/statements-2013/transphobia.shtml. The piece addresses transphobia within the feminist community and argues for a multi-issue approach that embraces all genders and sexual orientations.

Wednesday, August 9; 7:00-8:30pm

Hosted by: Freedom Socialist Party
Copies of the readings available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.org
Info/Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/QueerResistanceRdgCircle or (415) 864-1278
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
