International Anti-War

US hypocrisy on steroids over air space violations

by DLi
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 7:04AM
Shamelessly, the U.S. complained about Russian jet "harassment" on American drones and spy plane over Syria last week.
Barely 2-1/2 weeks after the Pentagon admitted in a statement on June 30, that the Chinese "spy" balloon which was shot down by US Air Force fighter jets back in February--after 2 weeks of non-stop, hyperbolic and orchestrated government and media hysteria over the fictional "spying on military secrets" at sensitive US bases--had in fact not transmitted any military information (essentially confirming the Chinese claim that it was an errant weather balloon which was blown off course over US air space), the Pentagon had the audacity to publicly condemn Russia for sending its fighter jets to "harass" US spy aircraft over Syria!

Talk about Supersized double standards and hypocrisy to the max! Both the US MQ-9 Reaper drones and the MC-12 manned "reconnaissance" aircraft(spy plane in popular parlance) were conducting spy missions over Syrian territory, without any authorization from the sovereign Syrian government, while Russia has agreement with the legal government in Damascus to fly air patrols over Syrian air space. Hence, via the gangster logic of the USA, Russian fighter jets had every right to not only "harass" the illegally-flown American spy planes, but to actually shoot them down. Both because they were flying illegally over Syria but even more importantly, due to their US-admitted mission of spying!

But the most egregious aspect of the incident is that the mainstream US "Corporate-bin-Laden" media, instead of pointing out and challenging the blatantly illegal US flyovers,
chose to act as mere mouthpieces for the US government. Thus, directly aiding and abetting a "Banality of Evil" in normalizing illegal US military actions around the Globe. As one prsescient observer has noted, US corporate press is now serving as mere "press-titutes" for the Imperial War Machine!

In view of the incontrovertible facts presented above, what say you, Mssrs. Biden, Blinken and Austin??
