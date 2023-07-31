From the Open-Publishing Calendar
free Film screening & discussion
Date:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
roshi
Location Details:
HUMANIST HALL
390 27TH ST
OAKLAND CA 94612
Please join us for a film screening and discussion of "how to blow up a pipeline" an engaging film about the climate crisis and face the question what do we do?
For more information: https://triplejustice.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 6:27AM
