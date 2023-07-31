free Film screening & discussion

Date:

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

roshi

Location Details:

HUMANIST HALL

390 27TH ST

OAKLAND CA 94612



Please join us for a film screening and discussion of "how to blow up a pipeline" an engaging film about the climate crisis and face the question what do we do?