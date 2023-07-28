"The Funk Queen" an autobiography by Dawn Silva open up First Friday 2023 Black August by Khubaka, Michael Harris

"The Funk Queen" autobiography by Dawn Silva opens an new conversation towards equity and inclusion in a good way, on the one, funky.

What is the significance of the Black August?



Black August takes place during the month of August, and was started in California the 1970s by Black freedom fighters who wanted to honor the lives and deaths of Black political prisoners killed by the state, bring awareness to prison conditions, while honoring the radical tradition of Black resistance.



Whole Indigenous Nations melted like snowballs in the sun, not all perished. Tsagali Cherokee, Red Stick Creek, European and Pan African vibrations bring forth the bloodlines of this Funk Queen.



First Friday in Historic Oak Oak Park 2023 Black August opens the energy within the first suburb of the first chartered City in California and the foot comes in on the one.