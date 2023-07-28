top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Arts + Action Racial Justice

"The Funk Queen" an autobiography by Dawn Silva open up First Friday 2023 Black August

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 10:23PM
"The Funk Queen" autobiography by Dawn Silva opens an new conversation towards equity and inclusion in a good way, on the one, funky.
triangledistrictpc-opba-0519-hr-1-1_orig_0__2.jpg
What is the significance of the Black August?

Black August takes place during the month of August, and was started in California the 1970s by Black freedom fighters who wanted to honor the lives and deaths of Black political prisoners killed by the state, bring awareness to prison conditions, while honoring the radical tradition of Black resistance.

Whole Indigenous Nations melted like snowballs in the sun, not all perished. Tsagali Cherokee, Red Stick Creek, European and Pan African vibrations bring forth the bloodlines of this Funk Queen.

First Friday in Historic Oak Oak Park 2023 Black August opens the energy within the first suburb of the first chartered City in California and the foot comes in on the one.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code