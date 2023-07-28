San Francisco Kaiser hospital workers protested the dangerous health and safety conditions at the hospital, lack of enforcement of health and safety regulations and blatant union busting by management. Eighty eight thousand workers are negotiating for a new contract.

Eighty eight thousand Kaiser workers are demanding better staffing and wage increases similar to the CNA nurses who won 22% in their contract agreement. They spoke out at San Francisco Kaiser hospital on July 27, 2023 and are fed up. They reported that as a result of staffing shortages, the patients are facing serious dangers at the hospital. Many workers said they are burnt out from short staffing and massive overtime. They also said that there is no real state regulation and oversight of health and safety and no regular inspections by OSHA.The Kaiser engineers also faced union busting by Kaiser and were forced back to work after a long strike without a contract. Some Kaiser members on the picket line also talked about how Kaiser is refusing to provide prompt services putting their patients in danger.Kaiser CEO makes $16 million and hundreds of millions are going to executives while they call themselves a "non-profit" operation.