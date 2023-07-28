top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Stop Burning Us Out & Destroying Our Healthcare! Kaiser SEIU UHW Workers Speak at SF Kaiser

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 9:00AM
San Francisco Kaiser hospital workers protested the dangerous health and safety conditions at the hospital, lack of enforcement of health and safety regulations and blatant union busting by management. Eighty eight thousand workers are negotiating for a new contract.
img_6420.jpg
Eighty eight thousand Kaiser workers are demanding better staffing and wage increases similar to the CNA nurses who won 22% in their contract agreement. They spoke out at San Francisco Kaiser hospital on July 27, 2023 and are fed up. They reported that as a result of staffing shortages, the patients are facing serious dangers at the hospital. Many workers said they are burnt out from short staffing and massive overtime. They also said that there is no real state regulation and oversight of health and safety and no regular inspections by OSHA.

The Kaiser engineers also faced union busting by Kaiser and were forced back to work after a long strike without a contract. Some Kaiser members on the picket line also talked about how Kaiser is refusing to provide prompt services putting their patients in danger.

Kaiser CEO makes $16 million and hundreds of millions are going to executives while they call themselves a "non-profit" operation.

Additional Media:

Kaiser STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Rally On Labor Day In At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/Wr0OPssLRck
700 IUOE39 Kaiser Engineers & Biomed Technicians Strike N. Cal For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
https://youtu.be/3lR9yDVKZMY
IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I
"Thera*pissed" NUHW Kaiser Strikers Demand Newsom & Demos Prosecute Violations Of CA Healthcare Laws
https://youtu.be/m0CjsqaCr8w
Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/why-im-leaving-kaiser-after-8-weeks-on-strike/article_f62c970a-4426-11ed-bd33-9f10fca502b6.html
Northern California Strike: IUOE Stationary Engineers, Local 39
https://www.reddit.com/r/strikes/comments/pri2nh/northern_california_strike_iuoe_stationary/
Kaiser Permanente union in California nearing strike
https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/kaiser-permanente-union-in-california-nearing-strike/606840/
Kaiser Permanente posts $3B in profits in Q2 as membership in health plan increases
https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/hospitals/kaiser-permanente-posts-3b-profits-q2-as-membership-health-plan-increases

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/kACUwH_IIsY
§Kaiser Healthcare Workers Are Fed Up With Dangerous Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 9:00AM
img_6431.jpg
Kaiser San Francisco SEIU UHW are angry about the lack of staffing threatening patients and workers. They also said that State agencies which should be doing oversight of health and safety conditions are non-existent. Under former Governor Brown and Gavin Newsom there are less than 200 OSHA inspectors for 18 million workers.
https://youtu.be/kACUwH_IIsY
§Governor Newsom's Party Paid for By Hospital Bosses
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 9:00AM
sm_newsom_gavin_french_laundry.jpg
original image (1170x610)
Governor Gavin Newsom during the covid pandemic held a birthday party paid for by the hospital bosses. He has allowed Kaiser, Sutter and other so called "non-profits" to rip off the public and fail to properly care for the millions of patients that they collect fees from.
https://youtu.be/kACUwH_IIsY
§Health Care Workers Essential
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 9:00AM
sm_healthcare_workers_essential.jpg
original image (1350x900)
Healthcare workers are essential but according to Kaiser SEIU UHW members they are treated as disposables.
https://youtu.be/kACUwH_IIsY
