Out of Site - Sylvester, the Mighty Real (an immersive walking tour)
Date:
Friday, August 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eye Zen Presents
Location Details:
A less than 1 Mile walking tour beginning at the Big Pink Wall; 1035 Haight St - on Haight St between Baker St and Broderick St.
We're finally going to get to tell the hidden history of queer ancestor, Sylvester in the Haight!
This Fall, Eye Zen will be performing the most ambitious and important project in our almost two-decade history, about Sylvester, a gay, Black, gender-fluid San Franciscan singer who gained international celebrity status for his gold records that soared to the top of the Billboard charts.
Out of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real will take place in the Haight where Sylvester first lived and later performed, elevating the hidden history of San Francisco’s very own international disco diva Sylvester who brought an uncompromising vision to his music and gender-non-conforming persona. Travel on a less than 1 mile path an experience this performance-driven tour written by the beloved writer and public theologian Marvin K. White, directed by Michael French, and featuring performances by local drag and theater icons Nic Sommerfeld and Cemora Valentino Devine.
The commission and production of this premiere is made possible in part by the Gerbode Foundation Special Award in the Arts program, The Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation and the The MAP Fund. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information: http://eyezen.org/oos-mighty
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 6:02PM
