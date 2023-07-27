Book Release Party for 30th Anniversary Edition (4th Edition) of Golden Gate Gardening

Date:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Pam Peirce

Location Details:

This will be at the Garden for the Environment, which is at 7th Avenue and Lawton, in San Francisco.

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary (4th) Edition of Golden Gate Gardening, there will be a book release party, with light refreshments, a brief presentation by the author, a free raffle of 3 copies of the book, and book sales and signing.



This book has had a positive environmental impact on the region for 30 years, teaching sound stewardship of land and water when growing food, including avoidance of toxic chemicals and encouragement of beneficial creatures.



