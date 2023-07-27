From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Medicare for All Day of Action - Health Care is a Human Right!
Date:
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Be A Hero & Healthcare-NOW
Location Details:
Join in taking action here: https://act.beaherofund.com/signup/commit_take_action/
HAPPY 58th BIRTHDAY MEDICARE!
Be A Hero is organizing a Day of Action on July 30, 2023 to celebrate Medicare’s 58th birthday. There are many different ways you can take action on July 30th. Let's call on President Biden to reclaim Medicare from greedy corporations and strengthen it!
We know that unless we reclaim Medicare from corporate greed, we may lose it forever. That’s why Be A Hero & Healthcare-NOW are joining together for this Day of Action.
Here’s why this day of action is so important:
Right now, Medicare is being taken over by HUGE health insurance companies, like United Health Care, Humana, and Aetna, who are using the Medicare Advantage program to line their own pockets at the expense of the lives of folks who rely on these plans for their health care.
These companies have also figured out how to game us taxpayers and are overpaid each year by BILLIONS.
That’s not what Medicare is for. Medicare is about providing health care to people who need it. Period. It was never meant to be a get rich quick scheme. And if we want to reclaim Medicare from these greedy corporations and strengthen it, we need to take action!
There are lots of ways to get involved — will you sign up now to join us on July 30th?
Thank you so much to Be A Hero activist and co-founder Ady Barkan, activist Jamila Headley, and all the other people spearheading this day of action! If you want to hear more from Ady about the plan to reclaim Medicare, check out his video presentation from Healthcare-NOW's last Medicare for All conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1ryBQoxaq0
For more information: https://act.beaherofund.com/signup/commit_...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 12:02PM
