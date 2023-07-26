From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Public Reading Circle: Queer Resistance – A Historic Legacy (Session 5)
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (near Ellis St.)
Zoom option - register at https://bit.ly/QueerResistanceRdgCircle
The history of the LGBTQIA+ movement is one of defiance and provides lessons for today. Readings will look at queer roles in ancient societies, struggles against religious taboos in medieval times, the burgeoning LGBTQIA+ liberation movements in the industrial era, leadership of queer workers, and the current battles against the right-wing backlash. All are welcome. $3-6 donation per session.
Session 5 of 6 - Join any time!
This session will focus on the pamphlet "On the Frontlines of Lavender Labor History – The Freedom Socialist Party in Action," which focusses the party's history of fighting for LGBTQIA liberation and bringing this struggle into the labor movement.
Wednesdays: August 2, 9; 7:00-8:30pm
Hosted by: Freedom Socialist Party
Copies of the readings available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.org
Info/Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/QueerResistanceRdgCircle or (415) 864-1278
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
