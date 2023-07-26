top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Initiative for March Ballot Needs Signatures and Signature Gatherers

by Housing for People - Santa Cruz
Wed, Jul 26, 2023 10:04AM
Over the last year many of you have asked what you can do to help citizens regain a voice and some control over the massive developments planned for our town in the next few months and years. Well, here it is: WE HAVE A PETITION ON THE STREETS right now called Housing For People - Not Unaffordable Luxury Towers.
sm_housing_for_people_not_luxury_towers_santa_cruz_downtown_plan_expansion.jpg
original image (1823x1409)
This grassroots initiative does two simple things:

1) Increases the number of affordable units in new larger developments to 25% - just as the Planning Commission has been recommending for years, but the City Council refuses to implement.

2) Gives citizens the right to vote on how tall the buildings will be in the new mega-developments coming into town, if they exceed current city height limits, which south of Laurel St is 7-8 stories.

THAT'S IT. To get this on the ballot, WE NEED PEOPLE TO STEP UP AND GATHER PETITION SIGNATURES to make our quota of 4,000 signatures by October 4th. Please go to HousingForPeople.org to sign up to be a petition signature gatherer.

To sign a petition, we have tables at the Saturday AM (Westside) and Wednesday PM (downtown) farmers markets.

Downtown Plan Expansion: Buildings proposed for the 1600 unit mega-development south of Laurel St. @ Front St. were originally proposed at 22-stories by the developer. The most current proposal from Mayor Keely reduced heights to an unlimited number of 12-story buildings, which are twice as tall as the building currently being constructed at Laurel St. and Pacific St. If the Housing-For-People initiative is on the March 2023 ballot, citizens will have a say in how tall this development can be. It secures people's democratic right to vote.

Please actively join us. This is the time for action.
For more information: https://www.housingforpeople.org/
