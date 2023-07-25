WorkWeek Covers UPS Workers Issue, SAG AFTRA Picket of NetFlix HQ & UAW Pickets UC Regents and Biotech leaks and OSHA Cover-up

WorkWeek 7-27-23 IBT UPS Workers Speak Out, SAG AFTRA Picket NetFlix HQ & UAW Pickets UC RegentsWorkWeek hears from UPS IBT San Francisco workers about their contract issues. Next WorkWeek covers a picket by striking AFTRA SAG actors at the Los Gatos headquarters of NetFlix. They speak out about their issues.UC UAW graduate students and researchers also picketed and spoke out at the UC Regents meeting on July 19th at the SF Mission campus. The Regents and management have flagrantly violated the union contract and also arrested 4 students at UCSD for chalking on concrete buildings charging them with felonies. They were also arrested at their homes days of the alleged incident.The were joined by striking workers from Unite Here Local 11 in Southern California who charged that UC was involved in union busting at the Laguna Cliff Marriott.UC Regents invested $4 billion into Blackstone hedge fund and it invested it in the Laguna Cliff Marriott hotel.The co-president Ada Briceno reported that the hotel bosses had brought young Black workers in to use as scabs in their strike and that the hotel in the past had refused to hire Black workers.WW 7-27-23 The Biotech Leaks, Pfizer Health & Safety and OSHA WhistleblowersThere is a growing danger of biological leaks and contamination at biotech laboratories in the United States. WorkWeek hears from Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain who faced a leaking biological cabinet in Gratton, CT. She reported this to Pfizer and went to OSHA. OSHA officials colluded with Pfizer and she was terminated. She also got a genetic disease from the laboratory. She talks about the lack of proper health and safety at these laboratories and the corporate capture of OSHA. There are less than 1800 OSHA inspectors for 130 million workers and there is no biotech hazard team at OSHA trained to deal with dangerous biological leaks.We also hear from Professor Adam Finkel at the University of Michigan who was with OSHA and became a whistleblower in the agency and as a result of also fired.Production of WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong