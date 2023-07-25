From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Photos: 1973 Durban Working Class Uprising against apartheid & 1984 ILWU Boycott Of SA Cargo
Date:
Friday, July 28, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10, Henry Scmidt Room, 400 North Point St., SF
This year is the 50th anniversary of the workers’ rebellion against apartheid in Durban, South Africa. This was the first most important workers struggle to smash the apartheid regime. Labor organizer, researcher and photographer David Hemson documented this. Also there will be a photo exhibition of the ILWU 1984 boycott of South African cargo at Pier 80 in San Francisco.
