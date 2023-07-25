top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

Photos: 1973 Durban Working Class Uprising against apartheid & 1984 ILWU Boycott Of SA Cargo

sm_sa_durban_dockworkers_protest.jpg
original image (3200x2400)
Date:
Friday, July 28, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10, Henry Scmidt Room, 400 North Point St., SF
7/28 Exhibition Opening – 1973 Durban Working Class Uprising against apartheid & 1984 ILWU Boycott Apartheid South African Cargo

Exhibition Opening :
Location: ILWU Local 10, Henry Scmidt Room, 400 North Point St., SF
This year is the 50th anniversary of the workers’ rebellion against apartheid in Durban, South Africa. This was the first most important workers struggle to smash the apartheid regime. Labor organizer, researcher and photographer David Hemson documented this. Also there will be a photo exhibition of the ILWU 1984 boycott of South African cargo at Pier 80 in San Francisco.

Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 11:06AM
§Durban Photo Exhibition On The 1973 Uprising & 1984 ILWU Boycott of Apartheid SA
by LaborFest.net
Tue, Jul 25, 2023 11:06AM
sm_sa_durban_exhibit.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This is the photo exhibition that was held in the Port of Durban of the 1973 against apartheid and the ILWU 1984 labor boycott of apartheid South Africa
§ILWU 1984 Boycott Action Against South Africa
by LaborFest.net
Tue, Jul 25, 2023 11:06AM
sm_ilwu_sa_labor_boycott_protest.jpg
original image (2400x1420)
In 1984 ILWU members refused to unload South African cargo in the Port of San Francisco and photos of that action will be presented at the exhibition.
