Photos: 1973 Durban Working Class Uprising against apartheid & 1984 ILWU Boycott Of SA Cargo

Date:

Friday, July 28, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

LaborFest.net

Location Details:

ILWU Local 10, Henry Scmidt Room, 400 North Point St., SF

7/28 Exhibition Opening – 1973 Durban Working Class Uprising against apartheid & 1984 ILWU Boycott Apartheid South African Cargo



July 28 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm PDT

FREE



Exhibition Opening :

Location: ILWU Local 10, Henry Scmidt Room, 400 North Point St., SF

This year is the 50th anniversary of the workers’ rebellion against apartheid in Durban, South Africa. This was the first most important workers struggle to smash the apartheid regime. Labor organizer, researcher and photographer David Hemson documented this. Also there will be a photo exhibition of the ILWU 1984 boycott of South African cargo at Pier 80 in San Francisco.



