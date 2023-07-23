From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Online Townhall, see website for details
On June 27, French police murdered Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old student of North African descent, in Nanterre, a working class suburb of Paris. The video of his murder triggered a massive response of mostly poor and working class youth across France for days.
French President Macron ordered the mobilization of more than 45,000 police across the country. More than 4000 people were arrested and many more brutalized by the cops, leaving one dead, one in a coma and many more severely injured.
Giles, an activist in the French New Anticapitalist Party (NPA), will give a report from Paris about the response to Nahel’s murder. A discussion will follow.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/08-05-23-th/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 23, 2023 8:04PM
