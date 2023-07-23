Police Murder in France: A Nationwide Uprising

Date:

Saturday, August 05, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

Online Townhall, see website for details

On June 27, French police murdered Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old student of North African descent, in Nanterre, a working class suburb of Paris. The video of his murder triggered a massive response of mostly poor and working class youth across France for days.



French President Macron ordered the mobilization of more than 45,000 police across the country. More than 4000 people were arrested and many more brutalized by the cops, leaving one dead, one in a coma and many more severely injured.



Giles, an activist in the French New Anticapitalist Party (NPA), will give a report from Paris about the response to Nahel’s murder. A discussion will follow.