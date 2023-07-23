top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/5/2023
International Police State & Prisons

Police Murder in France: A Nationwide Uprising

sm_france-police-august-2023-1.jpg
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Online Townhall, see website for details
On June 27, French police murdered Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old student of North African descent, in Nanterre, a working class suburb of Paris. The video of his murder triggered a massive response of mostly poor and working class youth across France for days.

French President Macron ordered the mobilization of more than 45,000 police across the country. More than 4000 people were arrested and many more brutalized by the cops, leaving one dead, one in a coma and many more severely injured.

Giles, an activist in the French New Anticapitalist Party (NPA), will give a report from Paris about the response to Nahel’s murder. A discussion will follow.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/08-05-23-th/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 23, 2023 8:04PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code