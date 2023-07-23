From the Open-Publishing Calendar
David Rovics in house concert
Saturday, August 12, 2023
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Concert/Show
David Giesen
415-948-4265
Notable House in Bernal Heights, San Francisco
189 Ellsworth St.
David Rovics, indie singer-songwriter out of Portland, Oregon addresses historic and contemporary topics and instances of resistance to oppression. From the San Patricio Battalion assisting the integrity of Mexico against US colonialism in 1846 to emigration issues today, from IWW work in Colorado a century ago to resisting overbearing civil authority today. Here's his website . . . listen to some of his tunes!
https://www.davidrovics.com
Bonus: vegetarian supper included when you throw down $20 for Rovics
RSVP: see contact info above
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
