David Rovics, indie singer-songwriter out of Portland, Oregon addresses historic and contemporary topics and instances of resistance to oppression. From the San Patricio Battalion assisting the integrity of Mexico against US colonialism in 1846 to emigration issues today, from IWW work in Colorado a century ago to resisting overbearing civil authority today. Here's his website . . . listen to some of his tunes!Bonus: vegetarian supper included when you throw down $20 for RovicsRSVP: see contact info above