Dozens of SAG AFRTA striking members and supporters marched and spoke out at the worldheadquarters of Netflix in Los Gatos, California on July 20. 2023.Workers said they were not able to get healthcare and were being destroyed financiallywhile the executives and owners make billions.Actors pointed out that without residuals their livelihood is being undermined.Netflix owner and founder Reed Hastings is also a major force in privatization and charters in California. He financed pro-charter bill Prop 39 which allows co-location in public schools and also allow charters to build on toxic dump sites. The Field Act which protects students from health hazards was removed by this bill for charters.