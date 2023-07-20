We Will Not Be Silenced! Protecting Our Right to Protest & Dissent Virtual Town Hall

Date:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Greenpeace USA, Protect the Protest Coalition

Location Details:

Virtual town hall

WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED: Virtual Town Hall on Protecting Our Right to Protest & Dissent



Remember the historic protests at Standing Rock?



Learn how that same pipeline corporation is STILL trying to punish those who dared speak out against it - and how this "SLAPP" lawsuit affects YOUR right to protest.



Join Greenpeace USA and the Protect the Protest coalition for a town hall on protecting activists from abusive lawsuits. Learn about the frivolous lawsuit filed against Greenpeace USA by Energy Transfer, the company behind the Dakota Access pipeline, for allegedly orchestrating the entire resistance movement at Standing Rock.



It isn’t just Greenpeace USA’s future that’s at stake, this is an existential threat to the social justice movement writ large. These lawsuits are attempts to intimidate any organization or individual who dares to speak out against bad corporate practices that threaten the environment, people’s livelihoods or human rights.



Join the movement to protect the right to dissent! Register below.