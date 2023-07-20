top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2023
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

We Will Not Be Silenced! Protecting Our Right to Protest & Dissent Virtual Town Hall

we_will_not_be_silenced_virtual_town_hall_on_protecting_our_right_to_protest_and_dissent____greenpeace_usa.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Greenpeace USA, Protect the Protest Coalition
Location Details:
Virtual town hall
WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED: Virtual Town Hall on Protecting Our Right to Protest & Dissent

Remember the historic protests at Standing Rock?

Learn how that same pipeline corporation is STILL trying to punish those who dared speak out against it - and how this "SLAPP" lawsuit affects YOUR right to protest.

Join Greenpeace USA and the Protect the Protest coalition for a town hall on protecting activists from abusive lawsuits. Learn about the frivolous lawsuit filed against Greenpeace USA by Energy Transfer, the company behind the Dakota Access pipeline, for allegedly orchestrating the entire resistance movement at Standing Rock.

It isn’t just Greenpeace USA’s future that’s at stake, this is an existential threat to the social justice movement writ large. These lawsuits are attempts to intimidate any organization or individual who dares to speak out against bad corporate practices that threaten the environment, people’s livelihoods or human rights.

Join the movement to protect the right to dissent! Register below.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/5...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code