From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peace in Ukraine: Rally and March
Date:
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific and Water street, Santa Cruz
PEACE IN UKRAINE
Rally and March
Sunday, August 6, 2023
11:00 am at the Town Clock
Join us on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It is time to end this conflict between nuclear armed nations.
To endorse contact menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
Rally and March
Sunday, August 6, 2023
11:00 am at the Town Clock
Join us on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It is time to end this conflict between nuclear armed nations.
To endorse contact menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
For more information: http://foodnotbombs.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 11:45AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network