Hundreds of UC UAW members and Southern California Unite HERE 11 rallied and protested in San Francisco where the UC Regents were meeting at the Mission Bay campus They were demanding the dropping of charges against UCSD UAW members who had been arrested for felonies for a chalking protest against union busting and for living wages. The arrests took place at their homes days later and they also broke into the house of a worker and got a subpoena to find out about his membership in the UAW.UAW members were joined by Unite HERE Local 11 hotel workers in Orange County who were on strike at the Laguna Marriott. One house keeper had been assaulted by a guest and the hotel had refused to locate the assaulter. She spoke and said that she was even concerned about covering her healthcare for the injury.Also Unite HERE 11 members reported that the UC Regents had invested $4 billion in the Blackstone Group which had purchased these hotels that were now engaged in union busting against the local. They reported the hotel had refused to hire Black workers in the past but now were hiring Black youth to be used as scabs.The UC Regents and the administration are spending tens of millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to flagrantly violate California and US labor laws. It was also reported that California labor supported Governor Gavin Newsom who is an ex-officio on the Board Of Regents has refused to issue any statement challenging the arrests of UCSD UAW members for chalking.Additional Media:Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC BossesProduction of Labor Video Project