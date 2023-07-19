POA: Shut it Down!

Date:

Friday, July 21, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers United Front

Location Details:

On the sidewalk in front of the San Francisco Police Officers Association: 800 Bryant @ 6th Street in San Francisco

All are welcomed to join our Revolutionary Friday activities. This Friday we’ll stand with signs and banners and chalk the sidewalk, bringing attention to the crimes of the SFPD.



Our Demands:

-Recall Brooke Jenkins

-The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!

-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization

-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!

-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder

-Abolish the Police!