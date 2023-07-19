Climate Refugees: Facts and Findings, and Strategies for Loss and Damage

Date:

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley

Location Details:

Webinar

Please join us next Thursday, July 27, at 9am PT / 12pm ET for a live panel to mark the upcoming release of our research brief, “Climate Refugees: Facts and Findings, and Strategies for 'Loss and Damage.'”



This panel brings together several experts to discuss Global North countries', institutions', and industries' culpability for the climate crisis, and how action on their part is essential to mitigating the crisis of climate-induced displacement by ensuring the safe resettlement of climate refugees, and fostering diversified climate-resilient economies and just transitions across the Global South and Global North alike.





Speakers:



--Amali Tower, Refugee & Migration Expert, and Director of Climate Refugees



--Hamza Hamouchene, Programme Coordinator for North Africa at the Transnational Institute



--Mizan Khan, Deputy Director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development



--Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Research Assistant at Politics of Climate Change Loss and Damage



--Hossein Ayazi, Policy Analyst, Global Justice Program at the Othering & Belonging Institute





Event Summary:



Currently, over 70 percent of people displaced worldwide come from the most climate-vulnerable countries–largely from across the Global South. Yet, protections for climate-induced displaced persons forced to cross international borders are limited, piecemeal, and not legally binding. Conversely, in 2022, and after decades of pressure, climate-vulnerable countries won the fight for a “loss and damage” fund to ensure that the costs of the climate crisis are covered by the Global North countries and corporations that gave rise to it. Marking the release of the Othering & Belonging Institute's research brief, “Climate Refugees: Facts and Findings, and Strategies for 'Loss and Damage,'” this panel aims to bridge these Global South “movements”--of climate-induced displaced peoples, and for c​limate refugee protections and climate reparations.



This panel brings together several experts to discuss Global North countries', institutions', and industries' culpability for the climate crisis, and how action on their part is essential to mitigating the crisis of climate-induced displacement by ensuring the safe resettlement of climate refugees, and fostering diversified climate-resilient economies and just transitions across the Global South and Global North alike. Speaking to the research brief and their expertise, panelists will discuss how to secure protections for climate refugees; how to fortify and expand the legal case for “loss and damage”; how to link climate-induced displacement and “loss and damage” compensation mechanisms through research and through labor and land reform, among other measures; and the just financing of “loss and damage” in ways that build on and expand the “polluter-pays principle” without reproducing neocolonial debt and finance mechanisms.