View events for the week of 7/19/2023
California San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Stop Union Busting UAW 2865 and 5810 academic workers rally outside the UC Regents UCSF

sm_uaw2865_ucsd_drop_the_charges_protest.jpg
original image (1140x641)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UAW 2865
Location Details:
Rutter Center in San Francisco
UCSF Mission Bay Campus
7/19/23 Stop Union Busting UAW 2865 and 5810 academic workers will rally outside the UC Regents meetings at UCSF’s Rutter Center (Mission Bay campus) at 7:30 AM

Tomorrow morning at 7:30 AM, UAW 2865 and 5810 academic workers will rally outside the UC Regents meetings at UCSF’s Rutter Center (Mission Bay campus) to demand that UC stop its retaliation against approximately 70 UAW members at UCSD and implement our contracts. Will you be there?

Click Here to RSVP!
On June 30th, two UCSD graduate workers and one Postdoc were arrested on felony charges in relation to a peaceful chalking protest on campus. This wildly disproportionate reaction comes while academic workers at UCSD and across the UC system have been pushing UC to honor their contractual obligations. Last Monday, 300 workers from across UC rallied outside San Diego Central Courthouse on the date set for the three arrestees’ arraignment on false charges. But UC failed to submit charges to the San Diego DA’s office that day, and to date they still haven’t done so. This shows that the pressure is working—but we need to keep it up and tomorrow’s Regents meeting is a crucial opportunity to do just that. Please RSVP now!

Legal Defense Fund for UCSD Arrestees
If UC does submit charges, the San Diego arrestees will need legal support. You can help provide this, and deter future UC retaliation, by contributing to their legal defense fund. All undisbursed money will be donated to the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council’s community services division.

In solidarity,

Julia Falo-Sanjuan
Postdoc Unit Chair, UAW 5810 Berkeley
Molecular and Cellular Biology, UC Berkeley

Emily Weintraut
Head Steward, UAW 2865 Davis
Food Science, UC Davis

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfyaqVRdeeNEDoMaqNuqnWmKgYhb3BOnL3wx6_1fZfNyr8eaA/viewform
On June 29th, three UAW members at UC San Diego were arrested, charged with felonies, and held in jail overnight — all for allegedly chalking a building and writing in washable markers on the windows to protest UC's refusal to fairly implement our union contracts. UC is trying to back out of the promises they made in our contracts, and they can't see any way out of their obligations other than intimidating our coworkers. These arrests are an attack on our fundamental rights to free speech and collective union activity, and workers on every campus are fighting back.

We'll be rallying at outside the Regents Meeting at 7:40am on July 19th at the Rutter Center in San Francisco to tell UC we will not be intimidated. (Note that the date has changed from July 18th to July 19th!)

To learn more about this incident, read this exclusive KPBS reporting or this article by UAW 2865 president Rafael Jaime, and sign the petition demanding UC drop these spurious charges.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 11:49AM
§Interviews With UAW 2865 UCSD Workers
by UAW 2865
Tue, Jul 18, 2023 11:49AM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (10.3MB) | Embed Audio
Interviews With UAW 2865 UCSD Workers
