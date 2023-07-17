top
View events for the week of 7/18/2023
Americas International Labor & Workers

Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS tra

argentina_protestaargentina.width-800.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente, Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina
Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente, Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina
https://laborfest.net/event/report-on-argentina/
July 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDT
By Zooom

Report on Argentina working class movement and struggle by Luciana Alterleib.
She is a teacher and a member of the Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina. She teaches History in high schools in the city of Buenos Aires. She is a member of the ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente. She produces the podcast “Desde el aula”.(From the classroom)
There is a mass united front movement against privatization, union busting and repression.

Sponsored By WorkWeek and part of LaborFest.net
http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 5:06PM
§Argentinians Protest Murder of Mariano Ferreyra
by WorkWeek
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 5:06PM
argentine_protests_murder_of_mariano_ferreyra.jpg
There is growing repression in Argentina as workers and the oppressed are fighting for food, jobs, wages and housing. The government is also pushing privatization.
