Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS tra
Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente, Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina
