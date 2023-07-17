Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS tra

Date:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

WorkWeek

Location Details:

Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente, Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina



https://laborfest.net/event/report-on-argentina/

July 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDT

By Zooom



Report on Argentina working class movement and struggle by Luciana Alterleib.

She is a teacher and a member of the Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina. She teaches History in high schools in the city of Buenos Aires. She is a member of the ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente. She produces the podcast “Desde el aula”.(From the classroom)

There is a mass united front movement against privatization, union busting and repression.



Sponsored By WorkWeek and part of LaborFest.net

http://www.laborfest.net Labor Report on Argentina With High School Teacher Luciana Alterleib, member of ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente, Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in ArgentinaJuly 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDTBy ZooomReport on Argentina working class movement and struggle by Luciana Alterleib.She is a teacher and a member of the Partido Obrero in the Left Workers Front in Argentina. She teaches History in high schools in the city of Buenos Aires. She is a member of the ADEMYS trade union and a member of the workers organization Tribuna Docente. She produces the podcast “Desde el aula”.(From the classroom)There is a mass united front movement against privatization, union busting and repression.Sponsored By WorkWeek and part of LaborFest.net