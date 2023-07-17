top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice Womyn

History of Planned Parenthood and Racial Justice Teach-in

planned_parenthood.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood
Location Details:
Online event

ACCESSIBILITY: Closed captioning will be available.
Wednesday, July 19th from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)

Join Planned Parenthood's National Volunteer Program for a teach-in to discuss Planned Parenthood’s history with racial justice, including areas where Planned Parenthood is reckoning with its past and present.

Participants will learn tools and resources to support having conversations with colleagues, supporters and the public about Planned Parenthood's history through a racial justice lens.

Join us to honor and celebrate the Black women of the reproductive justice movement, to uplift their voices, to learn about Planned Parenthood’s history, and to confront the racism and discrimination so that we can build the most equitable future possible.

ACCESSIBILITY: Closed captioning will be available.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/h...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 3:19PM
by Planned Parenthood
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 3:19PM
planned_parenthood.png
https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/h...
