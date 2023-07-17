History of Planned Parenthood and Racial Justice Teach-in

Date:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood

Location Details:

Online event



ACCESSIBILITY: Closed captioning will be available.

Join Planned Parenthood's National Volunteer Program for a teach-in to discuss Planned Parenthood’s history with racial justice, including areas where Planned Parenthood is reckoning with its past and present.



Participants will learn tools and resources to support having conversations with colleagues, supporters and the public about Planned Parenthood's history through a racial justice lens.



Join us to honor and celebrate the Black women of the reproductive justice movement, to uplift their voices, to learn about Planned Parenthood’s history, and to confront the racism and discrimination so that we can build the most equitable future possible.



