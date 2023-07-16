From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Voting Rights & Fighting Fascism, an SF Gray Panther Forum
Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 US
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 US
Two speakers with Q&A after each one:
Speakers:
*Max Elbaum:
a co-editor,of Power Concedes Nothing: How Grassroots Organizing Wins Elections (OR Books, 2022). He will analyze the white Christian Nationalist agenda & discuss strategies to block it and build progressive power.
*Jason Negron-Gonzalez:
an organizer with “Seed the Vote” which supports the work of progressive grassroots groups in federal elections by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who knock on doors and make calls with these organizations.
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/activism/voting...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 16, 2023 1:13PM
