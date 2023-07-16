Voting Rights & Fighting Fascism, an SF Gray Panther Forum

Date:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

Two speakers with Q&A after each one:

Speakers:



*Max Elbaum:

a co-editor,of Power Concedes Nothing: How Grassroots Organizing Wins Elections (OR Books, 2022). He will analyze the white Christian Nationalist agenda & discuss strategies to block it and build progressive power.



*Jason Negron-Gonzalez:

an organizer with “Seed the Vote” which supports the work of progressive grassroots groups in federal elections by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who knock on doors and make calls with these organizations.