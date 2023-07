Join the Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth Chapter at our annual climate march rally in San Mateo’s Central Park on Saturday, August 5 at 1 - 3:30 PM.Our world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis, and it is up to the youth of today to stand up for our future and ensure we inherit a livable world.This event will include:--Student-led march around El Camino and Central Park--Policy updates from State Senator Josh Becker, Mayor Amorence Lee,and Congressman Kevin Mullin--Calls to action from Youth Climate Activists--Tabling by environmental organizations--Live Musical Performances from local high school bands--FREE FOOD & DRINKBe there to make your voices heard for climate!!!And make sure to follow us on Instagram@ccl_smyouth for more updates. ( https://www.instagram.com/ccl.smyouth/ Article posted here: https://www.smdailyjournal.com/calendar/student-climate-action-march-and-rally/event_0daf1c5a-1464-11ee-8712-6bd9263cee2a.html