Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Emergency: March & Rally for Climate Justice in San Mateo

ccl_san_mateo_youth_rally.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CCL San Mateo Chapter - Youth Group
Location Details:
Central Park
50 East 5th Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401
Join the Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth Chapter at our annual climate march rally in San Mateo’s Central Park on Saturday, August 5 at 1 - 3:30 PM.

Our world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis, and it is up to the youth of today to stand up for our future and ensure we inherit a livable world.

This event will include:

--Student-led march around El Camino and Central Park

--Policy updates from State Senator Josh Becker, Mayor Amorence Lee,
and Congressman Kevin Mullin

--Calls to action from Youth Climate Activists

--Tabling by environmental organizations

--Live Musical Performances from local high school bands

--FREE FOOD & DRINK

Be there to make your voices heard for climate!!!

And make sure to follow us on Instagram@ccl_smyouth for more updates. (https://www.instagram.com/ccl.smyouth/)

Article posted here: https://www.smdailyjournal.com/calendar/student-climate-action-march-and-rally/event_0daf1c5a-1464-11ee-8712-6bd9263cee2a.html
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-cli...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:50PM
by CCL San Mateo Chapter - Youth Group
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:50PM
ccl_san_mateo_youth___ccl.smyouth_.png
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-cli...
by CCL San Mateo Chapter - Youth Group
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:50PM
sm_citizens_climate_lobby.jpg
original image (1522x1165)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-cli...
