California Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Reproductive Freedom Advocate Training w/ NARAL CA

naral_prochoice_ca.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
NARAL Pro-Choice CA
Location Details:
Virtual/online training workshop
NARAL CA Virtual Advocacy Training

Join NARAL CA for a training on how to use different advocacy tactics to make your voices heard for issues in and for your own communities during the state's legislative session.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Register: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/naral-ca-virtual-advocacy-training

We'll be providing all the training you need to talk to friends, family, and even lawmakers about protecting access to abortion, contraception, gender-affirming healthcare, and more.

At this training, you'll hear more about how we hope you'll advocate for reproductive freedom and about some of the tactics you can use. Things as simple as collecting petitions, making calls to people across the state, and attending committee meetings can have a huge impact on lawmakers and are important parts of the work we do!

We'll also talk about NARAL CA's upcoming legislative priorities, so when we have our next Lobby Day in Sacramento, you'll be ready for the opportunity to talk to your elected officials about what's happening at the Capitol.

For more information: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/naral-c...
