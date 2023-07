NARAL CA Virtual Advocacy TrainingJoin NARAL CA for a training on how to use different advocacy tactics to make your voices heard for issues in and for your own communities during the state's legislative session.Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PTRegister: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/naral-ca-virtual-advocacy-training We'll be providing all the training you need to talk to friends, family, and even lawmakers about protecting access to abortion, contraception, gender-affirming healthcare, and more.At this training, you'll hear more about how we hope you'll advocate for reproductive freedom and about some of the tactics you can use. Things as simple as collecting petitions, making calls to people across the state, and attending committee meetings can have a huge impact on lawmakers and are important parts of the work we do!We'll also talk about NARAL CA's upcoming legislative priorities, so when we have our next Lobby Day in Sacramento, you'll be ready for the opportunity to talk to your elected officials about what's happening at the Capitol.