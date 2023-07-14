top
View events for the week of 9/7/2023
Americas San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Reclaiming Curanderismo: Pre-colonial Indigenous Healing Practices Across the Americas

sm_reclaiming_curanderismo_featuring_ingrid_rojas_contreras_kqed__2_.jpg
original image (1109x629)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
KQED San Francisco
Location Details:
In-Person: The Commons room
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco CA 94110

Online via livestream
Curanderismo is a pre-colonial system of healing practices across the Americas that has survived to this day through home remedies passed through generations. Its techniques may include herbal medicine, massage, prayer, energy healing and other spiritual practices with the goal of restoring harmony and balance for well-being.

Join KQED Live as we reclaim curanderismo through conversation with National Book Award finalist Ingrid Rojas Contreras, reflect on the influences of different Diaspora cultures on the practice, and learn about ways to start your own healing journey from Bay Area practitioners.

Date & time: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM (PT)

Cost: In Person: $15 / Livestream: Free

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/kqedlive

For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/3391
