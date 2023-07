Curanderismo is a pre-colonial system of healing practices across the Americas that has survived to this day through home remedies passed through generations. Its techniques may include herbal medicine, massage, prayer, energy healing and other spiritual practices with the goal of restoring harmony and balance for well-being.Join KQED Live as we reclaim curanderismo through conversation with National Book Award finalist Ingrid Rojas Contreras, reflect on the influences of different Diaspora cultures on the practice, and learn about ways to start your own healing journey from Bay Area practitioners.Date & time: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM (PT)Cost: In Person: $15 / Livestream: FreeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/kqedlive