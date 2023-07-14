top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/19/2023
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice Womyn

Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Barriers to Communities of Color & Criminalization

self-managed_abortion_on_our_own_terms_communities_of_color___criminalization____united_state_of_women.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
United State of Women and partners
Location Details:
Online event
Join the United State of Women and partners on Wednesday, July 19th at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET) for Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Communities of Color & Criminalization to learn more about the way communities of color are impacted by the criminalization of self-managed abortion.

Currently, only two states, South Carolina and Nevada, criminalize self-managed abortions, yet people continue to be reported to authorities for self-managing even when there are no existing criminalization laws in their state. The communities who are most likely to self-manage – people of color, immigrants, people living in poverty, and LGBTQ+ communities – are at an increased risk for criminalization and surveillance. These communities are already disproportionately targeted by police due to their intersecting identities.

During this webinar we will cover the barriers communities of color face when accessing reproductive healthcare, how a person's intersecting identities can make them vulnerable to an increased risk of prosecution, the current legal landscape, and ways you can help your community avoid criminalization.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/567171/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 8:34AM
§
by United State of Women and partners
Fri, Jul 14, 2023 8:34AM
sm_the_united_state_of_women.jpg
original image (1255x553)
https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/567171/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code