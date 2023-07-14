From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Barriers to Communities of Color & Criminalization
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
United State of Women and partners
Location Details:
Online event
Join the United State of Women and partners on Wednesday, July 19th at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET) for Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Communities of Color & Criminalization to learn more about the way communities of color are impacted by the criminalization of self-managed abortion.
Currently, only two states, South Carolina and Nevada, criminalize self-managed abortions, yet people continue to be reported to authorities for self-managing even when there are no existing criminalization laws in their state. The communities who are most likely to self-manage – people of color, immigrants, people living in poverty, and LGBTQ+ communities – are at an increased risk for criminalization and surveillance. These communities are already disproportionately targeted by police due to their intersecting identities.
During this webinar we will cover the barriers communities of color face when accessing reproductive healthcare, how a person's intersecting identities can make them vulnerable to an increased risk of prosecution, the current legal landscape, and ways you can help your community avoid criminalization.
Currently, only two states, South Carolina and Nevada, criminalize self-managed abortions, yet people continue to be reported to authorities for self-managing even when there are no existing criminalization laws in their state. The communities who are most likely to self-manage – people of color, immigrants, people living in poverty, and LGBTQ+ communities – are at an increased risk for criminalization and surveillance. These communities are already disproportionately targeted by police due to their intersecting identities.
During this webinar we will cover the barriers communities of color face when accessing reproductive healthcare, how a person's intersecting identities can make them vulnerable to an increased risk of prosecution, the current legal landscape, and ways you can help your community avoid criminalization.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/567171/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 8:34AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network