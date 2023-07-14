Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Barriers to Communities of Color & Criminalization

Date:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

United State of Women and partners

Location Details:

Online event

Join the United State of Women and partners on Wednesday, July 19th at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET) for Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms: Communities of Color & Criminalization to learn more about the way communities of color are impacted by the criminalization of self-managed abortion.



Currently, only two states, South Carolina and Nevada, criminalize self-managed abortions, yet people continue to be reported to authorities for self-managing even when there are no existing criminalization laws in their state. The communities who are most likely to self-manage – people of color, immigrants, people living in poverty, and LGBTQ+ communities – are at an increased risk for criminalization and surveillance. These communities are already disproportionately targeted by police due to their intersecting identities.



During this webinar we will cover the barriers communities of color face when accessing reproductive healthcare, how a person's intersecting identities can make them vulnerable to an increased risk of prosecution, the current legal landscape, and ways you can help your community avoid criminalization.

