Unpacking the Recent SCOTUS Term and the Fight for Court Rebalance & Integrity w/ PFAW
Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Location Details:
Zoom webinar
Tuesday, July 18 at 4:00 PM PT (7:00 PM ET)
Zoom: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8uKOhTQEQIqbJw9UKPYGDg#/registration
In the final weeks of the recent Supreme Court term, the far-right bench wasted no time
in continuing to upend decades of progress and trampling on rights and protections that we’ve spent years fighting to obtain.
In the wake of these awful decisions, many people are left wondering how these rulings will affect their daily lives, what rights might be targeted next by the Court, and what they can do to fight back against these decisions and protect our rights.
Join People For the American Way and our team of experts as we dive into these recent Supreme Court decisions: what they mean for our rights, how our lower courts can help protect our rights, and what you can do now in the fight to rebalance our courts and restore judicial integrity.
Our experts have reviewed and analyzed the opinions, translated what it means for our communities, and created a roadmap outlining short- and long-term strategies that you can engage in right now to help take back our courts.
Zoom: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8uKOhTQEQIqbJw9UKPYGDg#/registration
For more information: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 4:05PM
