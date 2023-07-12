top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/18/2023
U.S. Government & Elections

Unpacking the Recent SCOTUS Term and the Fight for Court Rebalance & Integrity w/ PFAW

pfaw.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Location Details:
Zoom webinar
Tuesday, July 18 at 4:00 PM PT (7:00 PM ET)

Zoom: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8uKOhTQEQIqbJw9UKPYGDg#/registration

In the final weeks of the recent Supreme Court term, the far-right bench wasted no time
in continuing to upend decades of progress and trampling on rights and protections that we’ve spent years fighting to obtain.

In the wake of these awful decisions, many people are left wondering how these rulings will affect their daily lives, what rights might be targeted next by the Court, and what they can do to fight back against these decisions and protect our rights.

Join People For the American Way and our team of experts as we dive into these recent Supreme Court decisions: what they mean for our rights, how our lower courts can help protect our rights, and what you can do now in the fight to rebalance our courts and restore judicial integrity.

Our experts have reviewed and analyzed the opinions, translated what it means for our communities, and created a roadmap outlining short- and long-term strategies that you can engage in right now to help take back our courts.
For more information: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 4:05PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code