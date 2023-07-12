From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Bay Area Peace Lantern Ceremony in Commemoration of Hiroshima & Nagasaki
Date:
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
SFBA Japanese Lantern Ceremony World Peace
Location Details:
Berkeley: RSVP for location details
Saturday, Aug. 5th in the evening
Saturday, Aug. 5th in the evening
SAN FRANCSCO BAY AREA PEACE LANTERN CEREMONY
August 6th and 9th, 2023 are the 78th anniversaries of the world’s first atomic bombings.
In Japan and around the world, people gather in early August to float lanterns in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, all victims of war, and all who have gone before us. This moving and beautiful tradition provides a chance to reaffirm our commitment to building a better future.
Limited attendance — sign up to reserve a spot (you’ll be sent specifics)
RSVP: https://www.peacelanterns.org/register.html
Host: San Francisco Bay Area Japanese Lantern Ceremony for World Peace
FB: https://www.facebook.com/peacelanterns
HISTORY OF LANTERN CEREMONIES
History of Lantern Ceremonies
Historically, lantern floating has been part of the nationwide tradition in Japan of paying respect to ancestors during the Obon festival season.
The first atomic bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945 on Hiroshima, Japan. Although many people were killed instantly, some survived. Many were burned, enduring such unbearable heat and pain that they threw themselves into the rivers. In 1948, the survivors and citizens of Hiroshima floated lanterns on the rivers to mark the anniversary of the bombing, praying that their parents and friends killed by the A-Bomb may rest in peace. It is now an annual event, drawing tens of thousands to float lanterns on Hiroshima’s rivers in memory of the A-Bomb survivors. The second A-Bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
Traditionally, the Japanese write a victim’s name and their own names on a lantern. But these days, many participants write prayers for peace or draw pictures on the lanterns and float them.
SPONSORS:
Berkeley City Council
Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission
United Nations Association-USA East Bay
Berkeley Japanese American Citizens League
Grandmothers Against War
Northern California Peace Alliance
Berkeley-Sakai Sister City Association
Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC)
East Bay Peace Action
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, East Bay & SF Branches
Friends of Hibakusha
Buddhist Peace Fellowship
Mindful Peacebuilding
Waterside Workshops
and more
For more information: https://www.peacelanterns.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 9:22AM
