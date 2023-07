SAN FRANCSCO BAY AREA PEACE LANTERN CEREMONYAugust 6th and 9th, 2023 are the 78th anniversaries of the world’s first atomic bombings.In Japan and around the world, people gather in early August to float lanterns in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, all victims of war, and all who have gone before us. This moving and beautiful tradition provides a chance to reaffirm our commitment to building a better future.Limited attendance — sign up to reserve a spot (you’ll be sent specifics)RSVP: https://www.peacelanterns.org/register.html Host: San Francisco Bay Area Japanese Lantern Ceremony for World PeaceFB: https://www.facebook.com/peacelanterns HISTORY OF LANTERN CEREMONIESHistory of Lantern CeremoniesHistorically, lantern floating has been part of the nationwide tradition in Japan of paying respect to ancestors during the Obon festival season.The first atomic bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945 on Hiroshima, Japan. Although many people were killed instantly, some survived. Many were burned, enduring such unbearable heat and pain that they threw themselves into the rivers. In 1948, the survivors and citizens of Hiroshima floated lanterns on the rivers to mark the anniversary of the bombing, praying that their parents and friends killed by the A-Bomb may rest in peace. It is now an annual event, drawing tens of thousands to float lanterns on Hiroshima’s rivers in memory of the A-Bomb survivors. The second A-Bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.​Traditionally, the Japanese write a victim’s name and their own names on a lantern. But these days, many participants write prayers for peace or draw pictures on the lanterns and float them.SPONSORS:Berkeley City CouncilBerkeley Peace & Justice CommissionUnited Nations Association-USA East BayBerkeley Japanese American Citizens LeagueGrandmothers Against WarNorthern California Peace AllianceBerkeley-Sakai Sister City AssociationOakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC)East Bay Peace ActionWomen’s International League for Peace and Freedom, East Bay & SF BranchesFriends of HibakushaBuddhist Peace FellowshipMindful PeacebuildingWaterside Workshopsand more