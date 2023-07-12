top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/15/2023
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Media Activism & Independent Media

Street Spirit comeback party and fundraiser!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Street Spirit
Email:
Location Details:
Tamarack, Oakland (1501 Harrison Street)
After nearly 30 years of continuous publication, we have lost our funding. Street Spirit ceased publication on July 1, but we will not give up! Our newspaper is an invaluable source of East Bay news, and a vital resource for the people who sell it. Come party with us to support our effort to relaunch.

*﻿**

Tickets: We are selling tickets on a sliding scale of $5 to $500. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, so come even if you can't pay and you'll be invited in! If you can't attend but still want to chip in, buy a "there in spirit" ticket to support from afar. Grab a ticket online at bit.ly/StreetSpiritParty

Learn: At 4:00, Alexis Madrigal will moderate a panel about East Bay homelessness, Street Spirit, and what our community stands to lose without it. Guests on the panel will include Street Spirit Editor Alastair Boone, Talya Husbands-Hankin of Oakland's Love and Justice in the Streets, and Street Spirit vendors.

Dance: Music by DJ Shruggs from 5:00-7:00.

Eat: Enjoy Northern Nigerian food by Hausa Vegan and dairy-free Nubocha gelato.

Hang: Let's get to know each other! Street Spirit has no future without the community of people who read and support it. Meet and chat with the amazing journalists, advocates, vendors, artists, and East Bay residents who lift us up.

*Flyer by Sucharitha Yelimeli*
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/street-spirit...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 9:07AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code