Street Spirit comeback party and fundraiser!

Date:

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Street Spirit

Email:

Location Details:

Tamarack, Oakland (1501 Harrison Street)

After nearly 30 years of continuous publication, we have lost our funding. Street Spirit ceased publication on July 1, but we will not give up! Our newspaper is an invaluable source of East Bay news, and a vital resource for the people who sell it. Come party with us to support our effort to relaunch.



Tickets: We are selling tickets on a sliding scale of $5 to $500. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, so come even if you can't pay and you'll be invited in! If you can't attend but still want to chip in, buy a "there in spirit" ticket to support from afar. Grab a ticket online at bit.ly/StreetSpiritParty



Learn: At 4:00, Alexis Madrigal will moderate a panel about East Bay homelessness, Street Spirit, and what our community stands to lose without it. Guests on the panel will include Street Spirit Editor Alastair Boone, Talya Husbands-Hankin of Oakland's Love and Justice in the Streets, and Street Spirit vendors.



Dance: Music by DJ Shruggs from 5:00-7:00.



Eat: Enjoy Northern Nigerian food by Hausa Vegan and dairy-free Nubocha gelato.



Hang: Let's get to know each other! Street Spirit has no future without the community of people who read and support it. Meet and chat with the amazing journalists, advocates, vendors, artists, and East Bay residents who lift us up.



*Flyer by Sucharitha Yelimeli*

