The Monterey Peace and Justice Center is proud to march in the 2023 Monterey Pride Celebration. All are invited to join us as we walk in the parade to celebrate our local LGBTQ+ community with friends, family, allies and supporters. The parade starts at 11:00 am from Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey.Afterward, starting at 12:00 pm, gather at Custom House Plaza to celebrate with speakers, entertainment, and tabling organizations. Find more details at https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2023 Contact the event organizers by emailing info [at] peninsulapride.org