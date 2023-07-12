Protest Rally: NO U.S. Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

Date:

Friday, July 14, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave., Monterey, CA

All who support human rights and abhor war in all its forms must denounce the decision of the US government to ship stockpiled cluster munitions to Ukrainian military forces. Russia's use of these weapons is no excuse for arming Ukraine with them.



Tell members of Congress, the media, and the public that we strongly condemn the U.S. Administration’s decision. Cluster bombs and munitions are inhumane weapons that illegally and immorally threaten innocent civilians including children.



Call on the U.S. government to reverse its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Call on Congress to support and ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions (2008).

Call for the immediate end of hostilities and for a negotiated peace in Ukraine.



Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, WILPF Monterey County Branch, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, and Monterey Peace & Justice Center.