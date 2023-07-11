Free Palestine!

Date:

Friday, July 14, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers United Front

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery

San Francisco



Join Revolutionary Workers United Front this Revolutionary Friday on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli Consulate with signs, flags, banners and chalking to demand an end to the horror inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.



Normally we're there there (456 Montgomery) on the last Friday of every month. Due to the increasing crimes of the Zionist Israeli government, we're there twice this month.



FREE PALESTINE

BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL

BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT

THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”



Check the Indybay calendar for our Revolutionary Friday (1-2pm) actions.