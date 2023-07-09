top
View events for the week of 7/17/2023
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Banking on a Safe World: Divesting from Nuclear Weapons & Fossil Fuels

sm_movement_rights_safe.jpg
original image (566x566)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, July 17, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Movement Rights
Location Details:
Online event via Zoom
Join a webinar offering a conversation with leaders from the climate justice and anti-nuclear movements to lift up the potential of these two divestment movements working together.

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nw1O1FXQRDKPi6e-CbWn9Q#/registration

Monday, Jul 17, 2023 @ 9 am Pacific Time
(10 am Mountain/ 11 am Central / 12 pm Eastern / 6 pm Amsterdam)


Children of the 1950s and 1960s recall getting under their desks during school drills, instilling in their minds the lifelong fear that nuclear war could destroy life on Earth at any moment.
Today’s children live with the same fear of climate chaos.

We all live with daily reminders that the climate clock is running down while the UN Security Council reminds us that the risk of nuclear weapons use has never been higher than right now. It is time to connect the dots between these two existential crises because the hope for our future lies in bringing together our movements for change.

Since 2018 and the 38-minutes of terror that shook the residents of the Hawaiian islands that a missile was imminent, we have been in conversations with leaders at NuclearWakeupCall.earth and Indigenous allies in Hawaii, the Bering Strait and the Pueblos of the Southwest where the first atomic bomb was launched on unsuspecting Native American communities, and where heavy nuclear waste is stored.

While some Pueblo peoples are interested in seeing if a Rights of Nature approach might help stop nuclear waste facilities from entering their territories, we also began to see a bigger opportunity for movement building between the nuclear free and fossil free movements through divestment.

Fossil fuel divestment has been a dynamic and successful movement space, with many of our allies leading tremendous campaigns. The nuclear free divestment movement is equally robust and successful.

Did you know they both target many of the same banks and institutions? Imagine what could be done if we brought these two movements together for shared power!


SPEAKERS

• Moderated by Pennie Opal Plant, co-founder of Idle No More SF Bay

• Tzeporah Berman, Chair, Fossil Free Proliferation Treaty & Stand.Earth

• Tom BK Goldtooth, Executive Director, Indigenous Environmental Network

• Cynthia Lazaroff, Founder, Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy & NuclearWakeUpCall.Earth

• Bill McKibben, co-founder 350.org and Third Act

• Susi Snyder, President, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons & Director,
Don’t Bank on the Bomb


ABOUT: Movement Rights

https://www.movementrights.org/our-theory-of-change-work/

Movement Rights is a women- and Indigenous-led organization, focused on advancing frontline-led climate justice, Indigenous Rights, and the Rights of Nature. Movement Rights is founded on the idea that we must align human law (and culture) with the laws of the natural world—the future of humanity depends on it.

Since our inception in December 2014, we have established our work as a vital and respected piece of the climate justice mosaic. We know no single part of our movements for justice can win on its own—we believe in the power of frontline leadership and true solidarity, sharing and integrating strategies, tactics, resources and learning from each other.

We are strategically small, because it allows us to support the communities we work with in ways that ensure the leadership and our resources stay with and empower them.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 9, 2023 8:42AM
§
by Movement Rights
Sun, Jul 9, 2023 8:42AM
sm_movement_rights.jpg
original image (600x600)
