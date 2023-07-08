top
East Bay Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

EBPG “Observe and Interact” Drawing Inspiration from Nature – ArtLuck!

sm_bobrossmagic.jpg
original image (1200x800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, July 10, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ajay tallam
Location Details:
a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-land
Come join us for our monthly meetup and potluck at PLACE in Oakland. This month we will be exploring the permaculture principle of “Observe and Interact” by exploring patterns and shapes in the natural world. We will be taking advantage of the summer weather and will be gathering in the outdoor garden area. Following introductions and potluck, we will be encouraging everyone to find inspiration in the garden and draw/sketch/paint something plants, rocks, bugs or whatever else inspires you from the natural world. NO PREVIOUS ART EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! After the drawing session we will reconvene and share our work, and any thoughts or epiphanies we may have had.

Please reach out to us with any questions! RSVP to me or preferably on the link below to help us gauge attendance– https://eventbrite.com/e/ebpg-observe-and-interact-drawing-inspiration-from-nature-tickets-670042143087?aff=indy

We are grateful to the PLACE for Sustainable Living for hosting our Guild meetings. They are a valuable resource in our community. Support their work by donating to them on Venmo @PLACE-Community. They regret their unavailability to share directly about the community or give a tour, and they will be present at future meetings.
For more information: https://eventbrite.com/e/ebpg-observe-and-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 8:33PM
