Renters' Rights Clinic in West Oakland
Date:
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
West Oakland Tenants Rights Clinic
Email:
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library: West Oakland Branch
1801 Adeline Street
Oakland, CA 94607
1801 Adeline Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-oakland-renters-rights-clinic-tickets-652459984377
Problems with your landlord? Come to OTU's West Oakland Renters Rights Clinic and get your questions answered!
OTU will be at the West Oakland Branch Library from 6:00 to 7:30pm to answer your tenants' rights questions. This event is FREE for all Oakland tenants! Please bring your lease and any other relevant documentation. We will see tenants in the order that they arrive. OTU has a policy of not advising landlords or matters between co-tenants or neighbors.
Work to make housing a human right for all — join OTU! Email info [at] oaklandtenantsunion.org for more information!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-oakland-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 2:39PM
