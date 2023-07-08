Brick thrown at UPS Store Window in Solidarity with #StopCopCity by ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ

Oakland CA, a brick was thrown into the front window of UPS Store in solidarity with #StopCopCity and defense of Weelaunee forest

On Saturday morning, July 8th, a brick was thrown at the front window of the UPS Store on Telegraph avenue in solidarity with the campaign to Stop Cop City and defend the Weelaunee forest. The action took only a few minutes total. The window was shattered into a cobweb pattern.



This action also was done in solidarity with others in the Bay who have attacked the property of companies and banks invested in the Atlanta police training facility mega project. For example, the recent string of ATM smashing last week were inspiring to learn about.



Hella companies are invested in the destruction of Weelaunee forest and building Cop City ((Home Depot, Chik'Fil'A, UPS, Bank of America)). They have buildings, warehouses, storefronts all over the Bay Area. These are physical sites that can be easily vandalized, smashed up, or made inoperable in other ways. With a few more people and a lookout, the entire UPS store front this morning could have been smashed out within five minutes.





410,757,864,530 broken windows for Weelaunee