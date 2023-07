Mainstream economists have explained the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others as everything from a “correction,” removing dead wood, to the onset of a capitalist apocalypse. This presentation will focus on a Marxist analysis of the bank implosions, their inevitability, and their links to rising inflation and a worldwide economic slump. Most importantly, discussion will address the connection between financial volatility and the heating up of class struggle.Speaker: Dr. Susan Williams, FSP National Education Coordinator and retired physicianDoor donation $5-10, low income $1Hosted by: Freedom Socialist PartyInfo: (415) 864-1278 · http://www.socialism.com · Please call 3 days in advance for childcare.