Banking Busts and Bailouts - A Marxist Look at Why and What Next
Saturday, July 15, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Meeting
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St.,
San Francisco (near Ellis St.)
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible
To participate via Zoom, please register:
https://bit.ly/BankingBusts
Mainstream economists have explained the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others as everything from a “correction,” removing dead wood, to the onset of a capitalist apocalypse. This presentation will focus on a Marxist analysis of the bank implosions, their inevitability, and their links to rising inflation and a worldwide economic slump. Most importantly, discussion will address the connection between financial volatility and the heating up of class struggle.
Speaker: Dr. Susan Williams, FSP National Education Coordinator and retired physician
Door donation $5-10, low income $1
Hosted by: Freedom Socialist Party
Info: (415) 864-1278 · http://www.socialism.com · Please call 3 days in advance for childcare.
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/banking-busts-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 12:47PM
