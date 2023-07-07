From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Bold Peace: Free Film Screening
Date:
Friday, July 28, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd. between Sonoma Ave. and Hamilton St., in Seaside, CA.
A Bold Peace (2016) is about one country's quest to reclaim civil society for its citizens. Costa Rica abolished its standing army in 1948 and instead invested in health, education, and the environment. In a society committed to peace, solidarity, and international law, Costa Ricans have survived with safety and relative prosperity for nearly 75 years. Runtime 1 hour 47 min. All are welcome to stay and join the conversation after the film.
Doors open 6:00 pm. This is part of the "Just Flicks" Friday film series hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center. Free event and free popcorn.
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 11:19AM
