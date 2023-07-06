top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Janet Yellen, playing the "good cop" routine in China?

by DLi
Thu, Jul 6, 2023 11:41PM
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing this week meeting with Chinese officials. But Western corporate media is trying to spin her role as a "good cop" for the NeoLiberal policy of coercing China to follow the USA-made "rules-based" international order.
The mainstream press would have us believe that Janet Yellen is presenting a "soft" line of Uncle Sam in his relationship with China. That conveniently ignores the fact that Washington is being run by a hawkish faction of NeoEcon and NeoLib policy makers who still stubbornly refuse to let Uncle Sam gracefully transition to the reality of a multi-polar world. Of course, her tone is preferable to that of her much more strident colleagues like the petulant Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who unsuccessfully tried to bully his Chinese counterpart in his last month visit to the People's Republic. Still, Yellen doesn't call the shots; she can only function as a powerless talking head for the militarized regime controlled by diehard Cold Warriors. That's why the cooler heads in Beijing would rather see concrete measures, rather than simply trusting the empty platitudes coming out of the forked-tongues of the Western G7 Gang of Seven apparatchiks. Stay tuned for the real deal.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code