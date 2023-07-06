Janet Yellen, playing the "good cop" routine in China? by DLi

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing this week meeting with Chinese officials. But Western corporate media is trying to spin her role as a "good cop" for the NeoLiberal policy of coercing China to follow the USA-made "rules-based" international order.

The mainstream press would have us believe that Janet Yellen is presenting a "soft" line of Uncle Sam in his relationship with China. That conveniently ignores the fact that Washington is being run by a hawkish faction of NeoEcon and NeoLib policy makers who still stubbornly refuse to let Uncle Sam gracefully transition to the reality of a multi-polar world. Of course, her tone is preferable to that of her much more strident colleagues like the petulant Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who unsuccessfully tried to bully his Chinese counterpart in his last month visit to the People's Republic. Still, Yellen doesn't call the shots; she can only function as a powerless talking head for the militarized regime controlled by diehard Cold Warriors. That's why the cooler heads in Beijing would rather see concrete measures, rather than simply trusting the empty platitudes coming out of the forked-tongues of the Western G7 Gang of Seven apparatchiks. Stay tuned for the real deal.