Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Labor & Workers

Tour: The Lives of Farmworkers in Watsonville

sm_flyer_-_lives_of_farmworkers_-_watsonville_-_ha_-_20230730.jpg
original image (1424x1892)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at and carpool from:
Human Agenda office
1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211
San José, CA 95131
Join us for a full day of events to learn about the lives of farmworkers. On July 30 we will screen Como Vivimos (How We Live), a 74-minute documentary film focusing on the impact of the 50-mile rule on the education of farmworker children. Film director Aggie Ebrahimi Bazaz will be present to discuss the film. Afterward, we will visit the Buena Vista Migrant Labor Camp in Watsonville led by Dr. Ann Lopez, director of the Center for Farmworker Families. We will bring donations of clothing and other essential items, hear the testimonies of farmworkers, and share a farm-to-table meal.

RSVP: Space is limited to 20 people. To secure your spot, please make a $25 payment to Human Agenda by July 12 at the address above or donate online at https://www.humanagenda.net .

All donations will cover the honoraria for farmworkers sharing their experiences and our shared meal.

For more information, email: brenda.lydia.rodriguez [at] gmail.com .
For more information: http://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 9:12PM
