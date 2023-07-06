From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tour: The Lives of Farmworkers in Half Moon Bay
Date:
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at and carpool from:
Human Agenda office
1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211
San José, CA 95131
Human Agenda office
1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211
San José, CA 95131
Join us to learn about the lives and working conditions of farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. We will visit Coastside Hope to share a farm-to-table meal and hear testimonies from farmworker families who were displaced after the January mass shooting.
RSVP: Space is limited to 20 people. To secure your spot, please make a $25 payment to Human Agenda by July 8 at the address above or donate online at https://www.humanagenda.net .
All donations will cover the honoraria for farmworkers sharing their experiences and our shared meal.
For more information, email: brenda.lydia.rodriguez [at] gmail.com .
RSVP: Space is limited to 20 people. To secure your spot, please make a $25 payment to Human Agenda by July 8 at the address above or donate online at https://www.humanagenda.net .
All donations will cover the honoraria for farmworkers sharing their experiences and our shared meal.
For more information, email: brenda.lydia.rodriguez [at] gmail.com .
For more information: http://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 9:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network