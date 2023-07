Join us to learn about the lives and working conditions of farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. We will visit Coastside Hope to share a farm-to-table meal and hear testimonies from farmworker families who were displaced after the January mass shooting.RSVP: Space is limited to 20 people. To secure your spot, please make a $25 payment to Human Agenda by July 8 at the address above or donate online at https://www.humanagenda.net All donations will cover the honoraria for farmworkers sharing their experiences and our shared meal.For more information, email: brenda.lydia.rodriguez [at] gmail.com