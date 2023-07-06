How about this for Reparations? the walking tour

Date:

Saturday, July 08, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

American Youth Hostel lobby

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

We read and hear that for many citizens reparations for centuries of institutional and implicit discrimination relative to skin color and physiognomy appear as right and good and necessary, while for many others there is flinch and balk and even a feeling of outrage when contemplating a sin and affirmative action offering by those living today for yesteryear's white folks' mean-spiritedness and callous indifference and even evil sadism.



Come along on a walking tour that proposes a sort of restorative justice that would break up a tremendous quantity of the accumulated wealth advantage enjoyed by those who have benefited from the past's institutional racism.



Though hardly a once-and-only fix, the socialization of all ground rents--both actual and potential--would emancipate all those living in the USA from having to pay a private party (whether an individual or a business entity) for occupying North America. Under such a scheme, all the income currently derived from mere ownership of the Earth would be requisitioned by society and available to pay for public education, universal health care, and other social goods. We're talking about an annual revenue equal to all of today's public revenue derived from taxes on earned income, sales taxes, and business taxes.



You're cordially invited to come along on a tour surveying the intersection of real estate and social justice as revealed through the stories of seven San Francisco social movements.



FREE. Since 1998.