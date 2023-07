Be in community for monthly bonfire talks at Seabright Beach led by local leaders of color, in partnership with County Park Friends. July’s conversation will be about BIPOC joy and vegan food facilitated by Vrinda Quintero of Areperia 831.Thursday, July 20, 2023BIPOC Hours: 4-5 p.m.Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural HistoryBIPOC Bonfire Talks: 5-6:30 p.m.Location: Seabright BeachRSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bipoc-bonfires-monthly-conversationsfogatas-bipoc-conversaciones-tickets-556046228237